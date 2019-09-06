Serving garda due in court in Limerick to face corruption charges

A SERVING member of An Garda Siochana is due before a court sitting in Limerick this Friday to face corruption charges.

The officer is one of two men who were arrested this morning and charged with offences under the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018.

The arrests and charges are in relation to investigations being undertaken by the Special Crime Operations section of An Garda Siochana into alleged wrong-doing or corruption involving garda personnel in the Southern Region.

Both men are due to appear before Limerick District Court later.

