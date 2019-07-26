Gardai launch investigation after child cyclist struck by car in Limerick city

GARDAI in Limerick have launched an investigation into a road traffic collision in which a child cyclist was struck by a car in the city. 

The collision occurred at the Parkway Roundabout in the outskirts of the city at around 6.45pm on Wednesday. Gardai have confirmed that the cyclist, a male child, was struck by a car and was later to taken to University Hospital Limerick. 

Gardai have described his injuries as minor. 

Investigations are ongoing. 