Suspect hospitalised after stabbing in Limerick city apartment

THE SUSPECT who was arrested after a stabbing in Limerick city has been hospitalised, the Leader can confirm.

The man in his 20s who suffered a number of stab wounds in a city centre apartment on Monday afternoon, is still being treated at University Hospital Limerick where his condition has been described as "serious".

The violent incident happened at an apartment at the Riverpoint complex on Bishop’s Quay, near Lower Mallow Street at 3.49pm.

Armed gardai raided the premises a short time later.

According to sources, the man in his 20s suffered a number of stab wounds to his abdomen and shoulder.

According to sources, after the alarm was raised, gardai including the armed support unit rushed to the scene where the incident allegedly occurred and “raided” the apartment.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later on the Dock Road.

The suspect is currently being detained by gardai under Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai have said that investigations are ongoing.