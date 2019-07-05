BREAKING: Fourth garda arrested in connection with corruption investigation

A FOURTH garda has been arrested and released without charge in connection with a major investigation into garda corruption.

The male, in his early 50s, was arrested on Thursday for for suspected conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and detained at a garda station in Tipperary.

The male was subsequently released without charge and the investigations are ongoing, a spokesperson said.

This arrest is in relation to investigations by personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) into alleged wrong-doing or corruption involving garda personnel in the Southern Region.

In early May, three gardai were arrested on suspicion of corruption, and have been suspended from duty.

A garda superintendent, garda inspector and garda detective were arrested in the South of Ireland as part of an operation led by the Special Crimes Operation.

All three gardai have been since released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.