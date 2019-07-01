Two males arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Limerick hit-and-run

GARDAI have arrested two males on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy.

Kevin, 20, of John Carew Park, was knocked down in the tragic incident on Hyde Road at around 4.40am this Monday.

In a statement to the media, gardai said that they have arrested two male suspects, ages unknown, who are being detained on suspicion of murder.

They are being detained at Midlands garda station.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone with information on the incident, particularly anyone in the area around the time of the collision, who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.