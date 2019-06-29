Toddler, 3, is 'doing well' after apartment balcony fall in Limerick city

THE THREE-year-old toddler who suffered injuries following a reported fall from a balcony at an apartment complex in Limerick city is said to be "doing well".

The incident occurred at a residence at Richmond Court, Mount Kennett just before 6pm on Friday.

Gardai at Henry Street, the National Ambulance Service and a doctor rushed to the scene after the girl, 3, reportedly fell from a second storey balcony or window onto the footpath.

The toddler was taken to UHL where her injuries were being treated as "minor".

According to sources, the three-year-old was conscious and stable shortly after the incident.

A number of people living and working in the area told the Leader that they did not believe that the toddler's injuries were serious.

An Garda Siochana issued a statement this Saturday morning, confirming that the injuries suffered were "minor".

In a later statement on Saturday evening, a spokesperson said that the girl was "doing well" and that gardai are continuing their investigationgs into the metter.

Anyone with information in relation to this matter can contact gardai at Henry Street at 061 212400.