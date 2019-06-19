Major strike action at Limerick hospitals averted

AROUND 800 healthcare workers attached to three Limerick hospitals have been told that planned 24-hour strike action has been called off this week.

The strike action, which was due to take place between Thursday 8am and Friday 8am, at University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital, was called off on Wednesday morning.

Siptu called off the industrial action pending further talks with the Workplace Relations Commission.

However, preparation for strike action on Tuesday and Wednesday is still underway.

The HSE said that, based on feedback from hospitals, the following services would have been impacted: deferral of some elective inpatient procedures; significant cancellation of scope procedures; reduced outpatient services; reduced laboratory services for GPs; reduced catering services for both patients and staff; reduced operating theatre activity. Patients are being contacted by their local hospital or healthcare facility in the event that their scheduled procedure or service will be affected by the dispute, the HSE added.

Siptu members providing portering, household and catering services and those working as healthcare assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians, are in dispute with the Health Service Executive (HSE) over “its failure to implement increases in pay for SIPTU members arising from a job evaluation scheme”.