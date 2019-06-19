Gardai on mountain bike patrol arrest man in connection with handbag theft in Limerick city

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the theft of a handbag, thanks to a quick-thinking member of the public who alerted the incident to gardai on mountain bike patrol.

The man, aged in his 30s, stole the handbag on Parnell Street on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said that shortly after 3pm, gardaí from Roxboro Road on community mountain bike patrol were flagged down by members of the public who reported that a man had taken a handbag from a parked car whilst the driver was on her phone.

"The suspect fled the scene but was arrested a short time later and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 but has since been released pending further enquiries."

The handbag, and its contents, were recovered by gardaí and returned to the owner, gardai confirmed.

Speaking at Roxboro Road Garda Station, Inspector Oliver Kennedy said:

"It is great to see that members of the public acted so quickly in informing us about this incident. Were it not for their quick thinking, we may not have been able to get the handbag back to the owner.”