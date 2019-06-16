Last member of notorious Cratloe rape gang released from prison after 14 years

THE last member of a gang, who violently raped a woman on the outskirts of Limerick city, has been released from prison after serving over 14 years inside jail for one of Ireland's most horrific sex crimes.

Stephen Barry, of Roxboro Road, was released from Arbour Hill Prison last week, according to reports in the Sunday World.

Barry was sentenced in 2005 to 21 years in prison for his role in the horrific sex attack, in which Barry and a group of teenagers gang-raped a woman while another man was locked in the boot of a car.

The terrifying attack took place at a wooded area in Cratloe, just outside Limerick city.

Barry was the oldest member of the gang, aged 25 at the time.

He received the longest sentence of the five involved.

According to media reports, at Barry’s trial it was ordered that he would remain under supervision for 10 years after his release from prison.

Thomas O'Neill, Dean Barry and Darragh Ryan, and Jason Ring, were also jailed for the sex attack. They were all aged between 14 and 16 at the time.