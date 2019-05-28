Father and son killed in horror crash were from Limerick

THE father and son who died in an horrific road crash in County Offaly yesterday were originally from County Limerick, it has emerged.

Both have been named locally as Vincent Rossi, 29, and his son Sully who was five.

Mr Rossi’s nine-year-old daughter Hayley remains in a critical condition at Crumlin Children's Hospital while another son has been treated at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for non life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí say Mr Rossi and his children were travelling near Scrubb Cross on the Tullamore side of the village of Killeigh when their black Volkswagen Golf was in collision with a lorry at around 5pm on Monday.

While the occupants of the car had been living in Portlaoise for some time, they are originally from South East Limerick.

Mr Rossi’s former partner is also from County Limerick and members of their extended families are said to be in complete shock following the tragedy.

Gardaí have appealed for anybody for information about the crash to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists who were travelling on the N80 between Portlaoise and Tullamore and who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600 or Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100.