BREAKING: Recount ordered in Limerick City West

Cllr Elenora Hogan, in red, conferring with FG colleagues. She has requested and received permission for a recount | Picture: Adrian Butler

THE LIMERICK Leader can reveal that a full recount has been ordered in City West.

It comes with Fine Gael councillor Elenora Hogan and her running mate Daniel McSweeney just ten votes apart at the 12th count.

It's understood Cllr Hogan was facing elimination from a seat she only held since October 2016 when she replaced Oireachtas bound Senator Maria Byrne.

Sources have confirmed that council boss Conn Murray has granted Cllr Hogan's request for a recount.

It's likely to kick off tomorrow morning.

At present, the only two candidates elected in City West are Mayor James Collins and Daniel Butler.

At the last count, there were only two votes separating Cllr Hogan in seventh place and Mr McSweeney in eighth place (834 voteds to 832).

Cllr Joe Leddin is at present on course to take the third seat, followed by Fergus Kilcoyne, Independent, and Elisa O'Donovan, Social Democrats. Abul Kalam Talukder currently sits in sixth place, with Cllr Hogan and Mr McSweeney in seventh and eighth respectively.