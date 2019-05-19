Emergency works underway to repair burst Limerick watermain

EMERGENCY works are being carried out to repairs to a watermain which has burst in Limerick city.

The 12-inch pipe is located at St Nessan’s Road, Dooradoyle close to Ballykeefe Roundabout and the Crescent Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council says homes and businesses in the area are experiencing a loss of supply as a result of the burst main.

There are no reports of any flooding as the break which occurred underground at around 6am.

Water supply, however, is being maintained to the nearby University Hospital Limerick.

“Emergency works will take place today (Sunday) and supply will be restored as soon as possible. Motorists will experience some traffic delays in the area during the works,” said the spokesperson.

Irish Water says the works are ongoing and are likely to be completed later on Sunday.

"Crews have been mobilised and will repair the burst as soon as possible. The repair is expected to be completed later today. Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties," said a spokeswoman.

Irish Water, in conjunction with Limerick City and County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.