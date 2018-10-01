Twelve arrested by gardai investigating child abuse allegations

Twelve people have been arrested as part of a major investigation into the alleged abuse of a large number of children.

The arrests were made this Monday as part of an ongoing operation which involves gardai from the Limerick division and other parts of the southern region.

There are strict reporting restrictions in place meaning further details of the allegations and the arrests cannot be disclosed in order to protect the alleged victims.

“Gardai have arrested a number of people in relation to an ongoing investigation. They are currently detained in garda stations in the southern and western regions of An Garda Siochana” a garda spokesperson told the Limerick Leader.

It’s not known if any of those arrested are being detained at garda stations in Limerick.