Motorists warned of van fire in Limerick city

Emergency services are attending the scene of a van fire in Limerick city.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm this Wednesday after flames were seen coming from the front of the red van.

The incident happened at Athlunkard Street near its junction with Island Road.

Gardai are in attendance along with one unit of Limerick Fire and Rescue.

While there are no reports of any injuries, motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible. 