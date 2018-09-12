Motorists warned of van fire in Limerick city

Emergency services are attending the scene of a van fire in Limerick city.

The alarm was raised shortly after 8pm this Wednesday after flames were seen coming from the front of the red van.

The incident happened at Athlunkard Street near its junction with Island Road.

Crashed van on fire outside St Mary’s Church very near the road try avoid the area @aaroadwatch @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/EA7UsKkuMd — Lauren Moore (@Lauren_Mooore) September 12, 2018

#LIMERICK CITY Van on fire on Athlunkard St. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 12, 2018

Gardai are in attendance along with one unit of Limerick Fire and Rescue.

While there are no reports of any injuries, motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.