Limerick GAA fan reported missing after All Ireland semi-final located 'safe and well'

GARDAI have located a Limerick GAA fan who was reported missing in Dublin following Sunday’s All Ireland semi-final between Limerick and Cork at Croke Park.

Simon Quinn, who it's understood is from West Limerick, was the subject of a national appeal for information which was issued by gardai late on Monday night.

According to the appeal, Simon, who was wearing a Limerick GAA jersey, had last been seen in the Harcourt Street area of Dublin city centre at around 2.30am on Monday.

A number of people suggested on social media overnight that he had been found and this has now been confirmed by gardai.

“Simon Quinn, 25 years, who was missing from Harcourt Street, Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning, Monday 30th July, 2018 has been located safe and well,” said a spokesperson.