Limerick GAA fan reported missing having attended All Ireland semi-final

GARDAI are appealing for help in locating a Limerick GAA fan who has not been seen since the early hours of Monday morning.

Simon Quinn, who it's understood is from West Limerick, was last seen in the Harcourt Street area of Dublin city centre at around 2.30am.

He had earlier attended the All Ireland hurling semi-final between Limerick and Cork at Croke Park.

Simon is described as being 5’ 3’’ tall, of stocky build and with short brown hair.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that when last seen he was wearing a green Limerick GAA jersey and blue jeans.

Gardai wish to seek the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of 25-year-old Simon Quinn who is missing from Harcourt Street. Contact Pearse St Gda Station on 016669000 See: https://t.co/fam1NVfRfZ pic.twitter.com/dcbzJyE1Lz July 30, 2018

A photograph released by gardai shows Simon with a match programme from the semi-final clash, which finished just before 6pm on Sunday having gone to extra time.

Anyone who has seen Simon or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Pearse Street garda station on 01 6669000 or any garda station.