Limerick city criminals targeted in garda search operation

GARDAI from the Criminal Assets Bureau have carried out searches at a number of homes in Limerick city, targeting criminals in the area this Friday.

CAB were targeting the assets and activities of the criminals in two residential searches at Ballinacurra Weston on Friday morning, gardai said.

"Search warrants were obtained pursuant to Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996/2005. This operation relates to the ownership of two residential properties suspected to derive from criminal conduct, and a number of documents were seized."

No arrests were made on Friday morning during the search operation.

The investigation is ongoing, An Garda Siochana stated this Friday evening.

