Red Alert: Forest fire warning issued as temperatures hit 30 degrees in Limerick
Crews from Limerick City Fire taclking a gorse fire in recent days
THE Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a red alert warning that gorse fires and forest fires are likely given the continuing heatwave.
The warning comes as temperatures hit 30°C in some parts of Limerick this Tuesday afternoon.
The Condition Red Notice, which remains in place until midday on Friday, replaces an Orange High Fire Risk Notice which had been in effect since last Thursday.
“Condition Red is the highest level and is rare in Ireland,” read the statement issued by the department this lunchtime.
“Fires at this time of year can also have a devastating impact on wildlife and habitats, especially fledgling birds and young mammals living in affected areas,” it added.
@agriculture_ie issue a Condition Red Forest Fire Danger Rating Notice in advance of further heatwave forecasts for the remainder of the week. Condition Red is the highest level and is rare in Ireland https://t.co/Z2B2vTjeC7 pic.twitter.com/v8a7ihM6uY— Dept Agriculture IRL (@agriculture_ie) 26 June 2018
The Department is advising forest owners to act immediately to implement fire prevention plans, and be prepared for the likelihood of fire outbreaks on or around their property.
Clare County Council is appealing for people to be vigilant and has advised people to avoid using fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources on forest lands and in other public and high risk areas.
“Extreme caution is also advised with respect to hay making and the use of machinery and other agricultural activity that may also present a risk of fire in dry vegetation on cultivated land types in current conditions," said Adrian Kelly, Clare Chief Fire Officer.
Meanwhile, Met Éireann has confirmed Shannon was the hottest place in the country at midday this Tuesday.
Max temperatures at 12pm.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) 26 June 2018
25.7 Shannon Airport
25.2 Athenry
25.1 Gurteen
24.9 Valentia
24.2 Newport
24.2 Moore Park
23.9 Oak Park
22.6 Mace Head
22.2 Knock Airport
21.4 Mullingar
21.1 Phoenix Park
16.2 Malin Head
Temps will increase in the N & E this afternoon as clouds clear. pic.twitter.com/np92poFe05
According to the State forecaster, the temperature at its weather station at Shannon Airport was 25.7°C . The next highest recorded temperature was 25.2°C in Athenry.
Figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland show the recorded air temperature at Clonmacken Link Road was 31.3°C at 1pm this Tuesday.
The air temperature at Pallasgreen was 27.1°C while the recorded air temperature on the N21 at Abbefeale was 27°C.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on