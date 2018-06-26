Red Alert: Forest fire warning issued as temperatures hit 30 degrees in Limerick

THE Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a red alert warning that gorse fires and forest fires are likely given the continuing heatwave.

The warning comes as temperatures hit 30°C in some parts of Limerick this Tuesday afternoon.

The Condition Red Notice, which remains in place until midday on Friday, replaces an Orange High Fire Risk Notice which had been in effect since last Thursday.

“Condition Red is the highest level and is rare in Ireland,” read the statement issued by the department this lunchtime.

“Fires at this time of year can also have a devastating impact on wildlife and habitats, especially fledgling birds and young mammals living in affected areas,” it added.

The Department is advising forest owners to act immediately to implement fire prevention plans, and be prepared for the likelihood of fire outbreaks on or around their property.

Clare County Council is appealing for people to be vigilant and has advised people to avoid using fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources on forest lands and in other public and high risk areas.

“Extreme caution is also advised with respect to hay making and the use of machinery and other agricultural activity that may also present a risk of fire in dry vegetation on cultivated land types in current conditions," said Adrian Kelly, Clare Chief Fire Officer.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has confirmed Shannon was the hottest place in the country at midday this Tuesday.

Max temperatures at 12pm.



25.7 Shannon Airport

25.2 Athenry

25.1 Gurteen

24.9 Valentia

24.2 Newport

24.2 Moore Park

23.9 Oak Park

22.6 Mace Head

22.2 Knock Airport

21.4 Mullingar

21.1 Phoenix Park

16.2 Malin Head



According to the State forecaster, the temperature at its weather station at Shannon Airport was 25.7°C . The next highest recorded temperature was 25.2°C in Athenry.

Figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland show the recorded air temperature at Clonmacken Link Road was 31.3°C at 1pm this Tuesday.

The air temperature at Pallasgreen was 27.1°C while the recorded air temperature on the N21 at Abbefeale was 27°C.