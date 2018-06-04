Two men refused bail following spate of burglaries in west Limerick

Two men have been refused bail after they appeared in court charged in connection with a spate of burglaries in west Limerick and north Kerry.

According to RTÉ, Patrick Roche, aged 43, of Woodview, Tralee and Martin O'Sullivan, aged 25, who has addresses at Market Street Tralee and in Athea County Limerick appeared before Judge Aingeal Ní Chondúin at a special sitting of Tralee District Court this Monday evening.

Gardai have confirmed to the Limerick Leader that each defendant has been charged with 11 counts of burglary relating to offences which are alleged to have taken place in recent days.

Nine of the offences are alleged to have happened at locations in Athea, Abbeyfeale and Glin while two are alleged to have occurred at Moyvane and in Listowel.

It is alleged that commercial premises, sporting clubs and two private homes were broken into during the crime spree.

Inspector Liam Wallace said there was an objection to bail in each case as gardai had concerns the defendants would re-offend and would not abide by any bail conditions if released.

Fears were also expressed that efforts would made to dispose of the stolen property which has not been recovered by gardai.

Judge Ní Chondúin was told a file is being prepared for the DPP and that more serious charges may be preferred.

Both men were refused bail and the pair were remanded in custody to appear before Listowel District Court on Wednesday.