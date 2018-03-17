Limerick punter wins €16,500 on 50 cent accumulator

While the focus has been on Cheltenham for the past week, one County Limerick punter beat the odds this Friday with an accumulator of a different kind.

The punter walked away with an incredible €16,500.05 after placing a 50 cent ahead of Friday night’s Euromillions draw.

The BoyleSports customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the bet on four numbers being drawn at odds of 33,000/1

When numbers 3, 9, 12 and 18 rolled out, the odds were smashed and the punter bagged the punter a jaw-dropping profit of €16,500.

In an incredible twist of fate, BoyleSports were hit even further as a customer in County Carlow placed an identical 50 cent bet, while a County Meath punter pocketed €33,001 by placing a €1 accumulator on the exact same four numbers.

“The numbers couldn’t have fallen worse for us just as the dust settled on Cheltenham and we were amazed to discover three different customers cashed in on the same four numbers,” said Lawrence Lyons of BoyleSports.

“It’s been a hectic week so we can only raise a glass and congratulate the Limerick customer who is €16,500 richer after parting with only 50 cent on Friday evening. Great work,” he added.