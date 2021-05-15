Limerick's Laura Ashley set to release debut romance novel

A LIMERICK woman is set to release her debut novel for local audiences to feast on in the summer of 2021.

Laura Ashley Gallagher, who lives in Dooradoyle, is set to release her first book ‘Watch Over My Life’

It follows the story of a young girl as she battles with a hidden illness and falling in love.

The book is filled with secrecy, love, sex and will be the perfect summer read. Laura’s writing is quick and witty and is ideal for Limerick romance readers.

Laura explained to the Leader the interesting tale that lies behind the scenes of this novel,

“I started Watch Over My Life about 11 years ago and finished it within weeks. My principal character, Jessica, is diagnosed with an illness.”

Laura continued, “As fate would have it, three years after I completed the book, I was diagnosed with the same illness. It gave me the opportunity to go back over the story and add more realistic accounts through my main character.”

Laura has been writing for many years and explained how her grandmother and the leaving cert both played a role in how she’s a writer today,

“My grandmother and I used to swap books, and discuss what we were reading, so I think she may have been the one to plant the writing seed when I was a teenager. When coming up to the leaving cert we had to practice short stories, I realized I really enjoyed writing. That is when I started writing novels.”

Laura is delighted to see her work published and is excited to see what the future holds for her, “It is definitely a dream come true. I have been writing for a long time and to finally get my stories out there is amazing. I’m nervous, but excited, and the support has been incredible.”

Laura’s book, Watch Over My Life will be released in July 2021 and will be available to purchase from lauraashleygallagher.com.