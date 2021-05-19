Two for Today: The Savoy Hotel #LimerickBackinBusiness

As part of the Back in Business campaign by the Limerick Leader - we will be highlighting two Limerick businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Treaty County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.



Here's our next instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

The Savoy Hotel

The Savoy Hotel, is a luxurious boutique property ideally located in the heart of Limerick City. Contact us at: 061 448 700 or email: reservations@savoylimerick.com

For more click here: