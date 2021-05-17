Two for Today: Limerick Motor Centre #LimerickBackinBusiness

As part of the Back in Business campaign by the Limerick Leader - we will be highlighting two Limerick businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Treaty County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.



Here's our next instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

Limerick Motor Centre

Limerick Motor Centre is a family owned and run business, and has been serving the needs of motorists in the Munster region for more than 40 years. Limerick Motor Centre is Ireland's longest serving Hyundai main dealer. Limerick Motor Centre offer a superb range of new Hyundai Models to suit all, along with affordable finance packages.We offer a comprehensive range of services, with our workshop, bodyshop, parts and valet departments on site. We also have very competitive prices on our second hand vehicles, with a wide range of 4x4's and commericals in stock at all times. All used cars are sold fully serviced, valeted to the highest standards and NCT'd where applicable. Our sales team, which includes Martin O'Mara, Robert O'Mara, Gerry O'Brien and Noel O'Callaghan, are very happy to welcome all customers. both new and existing.

