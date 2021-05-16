Two for Today: Hook & Ladder #LimerickBackinBusiness

As part of the Back in Business campaign by the Limerick Leader - we will be highlighting two Limerick businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Treaty County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.



Here's our next instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

Hook & Ladder

Hook and Ladder is an Irish owned Cafe, Cookery School and Home accessories store, with location in Limerick City, Castletroy Limerick, Corbally Limerick and Tramore Road, Waterford. We are open in Sarsfield Street & Corbally from 9:00am. We have a selection of delicious freshly baked goodies to satisfy all your sweet cravings! For more click here: