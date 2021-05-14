Two for Today: The Good Room Cafe Adare #LimerickBackinBusiness

As part of the Back in Business campaign by the Limerick Leader - we will be highlighting two Limerick businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Treaty County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.



Here's our next instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

The Good Room Cafe Adare

*WINNER* Cafe of The Year Munster Proudly listed in MCKENNA’S GUIDES 2019 Simple, fresh produce from local suppliers for menus bursting with flavour. The Good Room Cafe Adare. You spoke and we listened . We've decided to extend our opening hours You can now enjoy takeaway, coffees ☕, breakfast, lunch and treats... Monday to Thursday 8.30am - 4pm Friday & Saturday 8.30am - 5pm Sunday 9.30am - 5pm

For more see here