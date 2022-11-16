Search

16 Nov 2022

Off the Record! Limerick-based poets have plenty to sing about

Off the Record! Limerick-based poets have plenty to sing about

Picture by Jamie Moore

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

16 Nov 2022 1:00 PM

LIMERICK-based quintet, Dylan Flynn and The Dead Poets, aim to “make music for twentysomethings living in a country that completely ignores them.”

After meeting in college, saxophonist Chris Britton, drummer Evan Forde, guitarist Keegan Forde, bass player Emmett Ryan, and frontman Dylan Flynn, collided to “delve into themes of loss, relationships and mental health.” Influenced by Radiohead and The 1975, the group blends elements of jangle-pop and alt-rock.

Not a reference to the iconic late eighties American film, their name was inspired by Welsh poet, Dylan Thomas - whom the band’s frontman was named after.

In 2022, they released their sophomore EP and took on their first Irish tour, concluding with their biggest show to date in Dolan’s Warehouse. In a few weeks, they will play in Pharmacia. Ahead of the gig, lead singer Dylan Flynn chatted with Limerick Live.

The group’s latest single, ‘running away’, reached nearly 70,000 streams on Spotify. A live performance of the song was shot at the Limerick Boat Club, alongside the river Shannon - a local spot that holds a special place in the frontman’s heart.

As the song is dedicated to his late grandfather, the video clip’s location makes it all the more special.

“My grandfather, Tony Tynne, who passed last year, was a lifelong member and dedicated so much of his time to the club. 'running away' was a song I wrote while he was passing, and it only felt right to shoot the live performance of it at the club. I always looked up to him, and he was a huge influence on me growing up, so I found losing him really hard,” explained Flynn.

Anger at ‘dumb idea’ to remove cars from Limerick's main thoroughfare

As the group aims to “make music for twentysomethings living in a country that completely ignores them,” Flynn draws inspiration from what he knows, and doesn’t try to complicate things.

“The themes I'm drawn to are either directly connected to me or someone close to me. I think what I find most inspiring in life, is creatives that have had long careers but have managed to morph and change as they have progressed. All my favourite artists have never made the same thing all their lives, and that really appeals to me”, he commented.

Not one to shy away, there’s nothing the frontman wouldn’t write about. “For me, that would be like trying to suppress emotions or thoughts, which is never healthy. I think at times, things can be challenging to write about, but I would never stray away from something I wanted to say.”

A follow-up to ‘running away’, their latest single, ‘life’, sets the tone of their upcoming project, a tone Flynn describes as “indie, diverse and confident.”

Speaking of their newest release, he admits: “It's a song about making mistakes and struggling to leave the past behind, something I have a hard time doing - even when it comes to small things.”

Off the Record! From Barrington Street in Limerick to the top of the charts

In a studio space in Treaty City, Dylan Flynn and The Dead Poets self-recorded and produced their own songs. A few months ago, their former lecturer from LIT, Mike Gavin, got on board as a co-producer.

As they wish to work only with people they trust, the five-piece felt like Mike was a natural addition to the band. “We know what we want to sound like, and we know how to do it. Too many cooks can just get in the way of the process. Everyone in the band writes, records and releases their own material, so we aren't short on creativity,” concluded Flynn.

On November 26, Dylan Flynn and The Dead Poets will be playing in Pharmacia, alongside BitDepth, Banríon and Small Church.

Their latest single, ‘life’, is out now.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media