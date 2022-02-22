Steve Irwin’s daughter pays tribute to her father on his would-be 60th birthday

Steve Irwin’s daughter has paid tribute to “the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior” on what would have been his 60th birthday.
Bindi Irwin said she loved her father “with all my heart” and promised that his legacy lived on, in a post on Instagram.
The environmentalist and TV presenter, known around the world as The Crocodile Hunter, died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.
Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram, Ms Irwin wrote: “Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior.
“Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile.
“I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on.”
Ms Irwin, who has followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming an environmentalist and TV personality, is married to Chandler Powell, with whom she shares a daughter, Grace.
