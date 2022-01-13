Search

13 Jan 2022

RTE Late Late Show guests revealed for this Friday night

RTE Late Late Show guests revealed for this Friday night

RTE Late Late Show guests revealed for this Friday night

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jan 2022

The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One. 

Following fresh changes to Covid restrictions and the continuing high number of infections across the country, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide an update on the current situation on managing the outbreak of Covid-19.

As Operation Transformation returns to our screens for its 15th season, Ryan will be joined by presenter Kathryn Thomas and the five new leaders for 2022 - John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O'Connor Ryan - as they embark on a health and wellness journey with the main intention to reset and kick-start a new chapter in their lives.

The Late Late Show will host a very special TradFest music session with some of the country’s most-talented Irish musicians including Mike Hanrahan (Stockton's Wing), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Dara & Mick Healy (Boxing Banjo), Bridín, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (Altan), Séamus & Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta, to name a few.

 

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One this Friday, January 14 at 9:35 pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media