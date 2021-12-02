Renowned artist holds workshops for Limerick communities

RENOWNED artist Inês Neto dos Santos has returned to Limerick for the final phase of her residency with EVA International.

The residency is part of the Magic Carpets Creative Europe programme which has seen Inês work with curator Niamh Brown.

The pair have developed workshops with local communities from the Limerick School of Art and Design and café Canteen, to explore fermentation as a metaphor for collaborative practices, community living and autonomy.

FERMEN-TOUR // Limerick pursues these ideas through a new fermentation station, fabricated and hosted at the Limerick School of Art and Design.

During the last stage of her residency Inês will also be designing a menu in collaboration with the team at Canteen to accompany the fermentation products for a communal meal amongst all participants.

Curator, and Creative Producer of EVA International, Niamh Brown says: “It’s been a pleasure to explore Limerick’s food culture through Inês’ project FERMEN-TOUR // Limerick, and so insightful to think about how fermentation correlates to sustainability, well-being and collaboration, through food production and consumption.

"I’m delighted that despite all the ongoing challenges over the pandemic that we’ve been able to deliver this project, and to have worked directly with participantsin Limerick.”

Director of EVA International, Matt Packer says: “EVA’s involvement in the The Magic Carpets platform over the past 4 years has connected us with 14 other cultural organisations across Europe, each that work to engage contemporary art within their local community contexts.

"Together with organisational partners, we have been able to initiate international artist residencies for Irish artists Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín and Mary Conroy, while also hosting international artists here in Limerick; such as Vera Mota, Bora Baboci, Anca Benera & Arnold Estefan, and Inês Neto dos Santos.”