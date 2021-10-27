WATCH: Spooky Halloween festival returns to Limerick

A MONSTER-MASH cycle, a magic lantern making workshop, and storytellings are all features of Limerick's Halloween festival.



For the first time since 2019, Lumen Street Theatre will host its Samhain festival, which will see three days of spooky, and fun celebrations to mark the Halloween period.



As with many other festivals this year, Samhain will see events take place both virtually and in-person.



It all kicks off with a lantern-making workshop, which will go live on the internet at midnight tonight, and be available for the duration of the festival.

Later on tomorrow, singer, storyteller, actress and songwriter, Helena Byrne will also take part in a virtual event, telling spooky stories.





Samhain is back folks…. Coming this Thursday…. Mere days away… pic.twitter.com/8AKCfjAANa — LumenStreetTheatre (@lumensttheatre) October 26, 2021

The first in-person event will see the Irish Chamber Orchestra perform in the surrounds of Kinh John's Castle, with numbers limited to 60.



One of the more popular events of the Samhain festival will see several brave souls plunge into the Shannon for the festival's annual swim on Friday at 1pm.



While the Saturday will see a wonderful outdoor play depicting the Morbid undertakers and coffin makers business.

Performances take place at 3.30pm and 4.30pm at the plaza in front of King John's Castle.



Saturday night at 7pm will see a "monster-mash up" of cycling and Halloween, with participants asked to dress in Halloween gear, and cycle the three bridges.



It all comes to a close with a fancy dress party at the Commercial Bar.



For more information, please visit http://samhain.lumenstreettheatre.ie, or visit @lumenstreettheatre on Twitter.