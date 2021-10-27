Search

27/10/2021

WATCH: Spooky Halloween festival returns to Limerick

WATCH: Spooky Halloween festival returns to Limerick

The Bishop's Lady marches through Limerick as part of the last Samhan festival

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A MONSTER-MASH cycle, a magic lantern making workshop, and storytellings are all features of Limerick's Halloween festival.

For the first time since 2019, Lumen Street Theatre will host its Samhain festival, which will see three days of spooky, and fun celebrations to mark the Halloween period.

As with many other festivals this year, Samhain will see events take place both virtually and in-person.

It all kicks off with a lantern-making workshop, which will go live on the internet at midnight tonight, and be available for the duration of the festival.

Later on tomorrow, singer, storyteller, actress and songwriter, Helena Byrne will also take part in a virtual event, telling spooky stories.

The first in-person event will see the Irish Chamber Orchestra perform in the surrounds of Kinh John's Castle, with numbers limited to 60.

One of the more popular events of the Samhain festival will see several brave souls plunge into the Shannon for the festival's annual swim on Friday at 1pm.

While the Saturday will see a wonderful outdoor play depicting the Morbid undertakers and coffin makers business.
Performances take place at 3.30pm and 4.30pm at the plaza in front of King John's Castle.

Saturday night at 7pm will see a "monster-mash up" of cycling and Halloween, with participants asked to dress in Halloween gear, and cycle the three bridges.

It all comes to a close with a fancy dress party at the Commercial Bar.

For more information, please visit http://samhain.lumenstreettheatre.ie, or visit @lumenstreettheatre on Twitter.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media