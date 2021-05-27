Limerick's Fergal Nash set to launch new single 'Walking Tall'

Limerick singer Fergal Nash will launch his new single “Walking Tall” on Friday week June 4. The song, produced by Martin John from Cambridgeshire, U.K is "the best thing I have done to date" according to Nash.

The song is a luscious mid-tempo rock anthem about following your dream in life, and is the perfect antidote to the past 18 month pandemic nightmare.



The song will be available to stream on Spotify and download from bandcamp from June 4. It will also be accompanied by a music video that was produced by Nash himself.

The Kilcornan native, who released a new album Golden Sky on September 4 last is also offering a remote music production service from my home studio. These certainly are busy times for Nash.