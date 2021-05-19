Limerick band Raging Sons to release third single

POPULAR Limerick band Raging Sons are set to take you through their heartbreak with their third single, Somebody Else’s Love.



This Limerick quartet are slowing down their usual sound of alt-rock to something more melodic. This ballad tells the story of a painful breakup, but it also delves deeper than that. It explores themes like realising you’re stuck in a place you don’t belong and contending with the struggle of breaking free.



After the success of their first two singles, Tonight and Breathe Easy, Raging Sons hope this new single will similarly amaze audiences.



With their album set to come out in August 2021 and their single Breathe Easy recently on 2FM’s Track of the Week, this band can’t wait to see what’s to come next.



With influences from bands like U2, Muse and the Killers this band is one to watch out for in the next few months. Their new song is available on Spotify, Apple Music and all other major music platforms.