Limerick artist and drama facilitator awarded €8,000 bursary

LIMERICK writer and drama facilitator Liam McCarthy has been announced as one of the recipients of the inaugural PLATFORM 31 bursary.

Developed by the Association of Local Authority Arts Officers, in collaboration with the Arts Council, PLATFORM 31 offers financial and developmental support for mid-career artists.

The aim of the scheme is to allow artists to develop their practice and to test new ideas of collaboration, research, audience development, place-based arts and sharing their work.

Commenting on the bursary, which is worth €8,000, Liam said:“ Platform 31 is such a game changing opportunity. It's a

wonderful initiative and represents a chance for an artist to take a step back, to catch up and to dream and scheme for the future. It is such a privilege to be awarded this and I am extremely grateful.”

Speaking about the scheme, Pippa Little, Limerick Arts Officer, said: “Limerick Culture and Arts Office is delighted to participate in this initiative, which by working together with the Arts Council and Local Authority Arts Offices offers unique developmental opportunities to artists, to support their creativity. Limerick creatives have benefited from the National City of Culture and the European Capital of Culture bid and the proposals from Limerick reflected this.”

Liam McCarthy is a writer and drama facilitator and he has worked, in various capacities, for several theatre companies and festivals in Ireland and abroad.

As a playwright, he has participated in Druid Theatre’s FUEL programme; Corcadorca’s SHOW festival; Brighton Fringe’s WINDOW initiative and 'Words, Words, Words' at The Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh.

His play Mam and Love and Woo, which was commissioned by the Belltable, was recently awarded the Wilde Irish Writer Bursary from Dublin Fringe.

His play for younger audiences, Fergal, has been supported by Branar’s Tiny Show’s initiative 2020 and by Irish Theatre Forum’s MAKE programme in January 2021.

Liam has also worked as Engagement and Participation Coordinator at The Ark Children’s Cultural Centre, supporting The Ark team to deliver inclusive and participative arts experiences to children.

Liam, who has studied Drama and English and Trinity College, Dublin and at UC Berkeley, California, has also taught at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.