Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre to stream Nutcracker family concert

Having just completed a nationwide online composition programme performance with students nationwide the WhistleBlast Quartet is now presenting THE NUTCRACKER FAMILY CONCERT.

Ken Edge (saxophones and clarinets) Conor Linehan (piano) Mary Curran (french horn) and Oonagh Keogh (violin) will bring you and your young family members into the magical dance world of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, uniquely narrated and performed by the Quartet live online!

This fabulous familiar classic is arranged by Kenneth Edge and the group’s sparkling Christmas show will include other favourites such as Sleigh Ride and Mancini’s Baby Elephant Walk!

Snowy Christmas singing will feature and the audience can join in at home. WhistleBlast asks audiences to gather bells, pots and wooden spoons and join in this perfect start to the Festive Season! Suitable for 2 year olds to 102 …

All tickets are €10. Live streamed from Town Hall Theatre, Galway at 3pm on Saturday 19 December.

Book through the Lime Tree Theatre - follow the link for more details: https://bit.ly/ 2IMIMXj