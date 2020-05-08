Limerick’s Leah McNamara lights up our screens

Limerick lady and young Irish actor Leah McNamara stars in the massive hit TV adaption of Sally Rooney’s Normal people. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie MacDonald.

The series aired on RTÉ and BBC last week and quickly became a trending topic across the country. It made headlines for it’s erotic scenes and portrayal of millennial romance in the country.

I read the novel last year and from the moment I met the characters I fell in love with the story, the people and the honesty of it all. Utterly relatable and honest Sally Rooney tells a beautiful and heart-breaking tale of normal people!

On Saturday I caught up with the wonderful Leah McNamara, a Castletroy native who stars in the series. Leah plays Rachel, a beautiful blonde popular girl – just as she is in real life!

I asked Leah how it felt to be part of something that had literally exploded onto our TV screens and gripped the nation:

“I feel really lucky to be part of it all, and really lucky that the story is an Irish story. It’s so exciting that it has opened up so many opportunities to Irish actors.

Everything about the series is innately Irish, the debs scenes, the part where Connell moves to Trinity and all of those awkward moments along the way- we have all experienced it and I think that Sally captured it so well in the book and what Lenny brought to the screen is just so true to life. I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.”

Leah starred as Rosalind Devlin in the 2019 BBC/Starz/RTÉ mini-series Dublin Murders. She is currently living in London and certainly has a very bright future ahead of her.

“I feel so fortunate to have had the experiences I have had so far. I am loving life in London now and I think I am in the right place, there are more opportunities and a bigger pool in terms of auditions and meetings’ I feel like I’m slowly climbing and definitely still climbing.”

Listen to my full chat with Leah on www.spinsouthwest.com/ podcasts/spin-now-weekend