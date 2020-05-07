Kildimo man Eoghain Fitz returns to Spin South West! Eoghain's recognisable voice and trademark "10 Spin Hits with Fitz" made it's comeback accross the airwaves on Tuesday May 5.

Eoghain returns to the station as Content Director and Drive time presenter! The duel role will see Fitzy on air from 3-7pm weekdays while also taking the reigns as station manager.

"I am really looking forward to coming back to the team at spinsouthwest. We have a great on air lineup at Spin that is keeping people informed and entertained during covid 19. I am really excited to be playing 10 spin hits in a row and giving away great prizes Monday to Friday from 3 to 7pm"