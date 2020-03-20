Looking for new music? Support some of the best acts in Limerick
LIKE ME, the cabin fever of being in home isolation and extensive social distancing has probably left you with a compulsive yearning to binge-watch Netflix, read a few chapters of that book you have been procrastinating about, and find new music to keep yourself somewhat sane.
Well, there's good news. We are compiling a hand-picked list of all the music by some of Limerick's most celebrated musicians today and to promote their latest work.
It's also good news for musicians as Bandcamp has waived its royalty fee of 15% for today alone, which means if you purchase a digital copy or merchandise by one of our local artists on this site, that's an extra bit of moolah to help our culture and arts sector stay afloat during this precarious time.
In alphabetical order, here are some of the artists you should consider supporting today. Not on the list? Get in touch!
ANNA'S ANCHOR — EVERYBODY'S WELCOME
FOX JAW — BREATHE IN THE STRANGE
HIS FATHER'S VOICE — IN THE SHADE
KING PALLAS — THE DEAD (Voted Limerick Song of the Year 2019)
PADDY MULCAHY — HOW TO DISAPPEAR
POST-PUNK PODGE — HEAVENLY TONES
POWPIG — POWPIG/JUNIOR BROTHER
WE COME IN PIECES — STOP THE ROT
WINDINGS — THIS IS FINE/BUSY MIND (released today)
