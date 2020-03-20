Looking for new music? Support some of the best acts in Limerick

LIKE ME, the cabin fever of being in home isolation and extensive social distancing has probably left you with a compulsive yearning to binge-watch Netflix, read a few chapters of that book you have been procrastinating about, and find new music to keep yourself somewhat sane.

Well, there's good news. We are compiling a hand-picked list of all the music by some of Limerick's most celebrated musicians today and to promote their latest work.

It's also good news for musicians as Bandcamp has waived its royalty fee of 15% for today alone, which means if you purchase a digital copy or merchandise by one of our local artists on this site, that's an extra bit of moolah to help our culture and arts sector stay afloat during this precarious time.

In alphabetical order, here are some of the artists you should consider supporting today. Not on the list? Get in touch!

ANNA'S ANCHOR — EVERYBODY'S WELCOME

<a href="http://annasanchor.bandcamp.com/album/everybodys-welcome">Everybody's Welcome by Anna's Anchor</a>

CASVETTES — IMPOSTER SYNDROME

<a href="http://casavettesmusic.bandcamp.com/track/imposter-syndrome">Imposter Syndrome by Casavettes</a>

CITRUS FRESH — SMILE

<a href="http://witnessthecitrus.bandcamp.com/album/smile">SMILE by Citrus Fresh</a>

CLERK 5 — POPSTARR

<a href="http://unscenemusic.bandcamp.com/album/popstarr">Popstarr by Clerk 5</a>

CRUISER — MOB WIFE (Split EP)

<a href="http://cruiser69.bandcamp.com/album/mob-wife-split-ep">Mob Wife Split EP by Cruiser</a>

EMMA LANGFORD — SOWING ACORNS

<a href="http://emmalangfordmusic.bandcamp.com/track/sowing-acorns-2">Sowing Acorns by Emma Langford</a>

FOX JAW — BREATHE IN THE STRANGE

<a href="http://fox-jaw.bandcamp.com/album/breathe-in-the-strange">Breathe In The Strange by FOX JAW</a>

GOD KNOWS — WHO'S ASKING?

<a href="http://flyhighsociety.bandcamp.com/album/whos-asking-ep">Who's Asking? EP by God Knows</a>

HAZEY HAZE — IS MISE

<a href="http://hazey-haze.bandcamp.com/album/is-mise">Is Mise by Hazey Haze</a>

HEY RUSTY — LADY'S LANE

<a href="http://heyrusty.bandcamp.com/album/ladys-lane-ep">Lady's Lane EP by Hey Rusty</a>

HIS FATHER'S VOICE — IN THE SHADE

<a href="http://hisfathersvoice.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-shade">In the Shade by His Father's Voice</a>

HOODMAN BLIND — HOODMAN BLIND

<a href="http://hoodmanblind.bandcamp.com/album/hoodman-blind">Hoodman Blind by Hoodman Blind</a>

JABRO — STERILIZED EMOTIONS

<a href="http://unscenemusic.bandcamp.com/album/sterilized-emotions">Sterilized Emotions by JaBro</a>

KING PALLAS — THE DEAD (Voted Limerick Song of the Year 2019)

<a href="http://kingpallas.bandcamp.com/track/the-dead">The Dead by King Pallas</a>

KODU — MAYA

<a href="http://kodumusic.bandcamp.com/album/maya">Maya by Kodu</a>

MURLI — THE INTANGIBLES

<a href="http://murli.bandcamp.com/album/the-intangibles">The Intangibles by MuRli</a>

PADDY MULCAHY — HOW TO DISAPPEAR

<a href="http://paddymulcahy.bandcamp.com/album/how-to-disappear">How To Disappear by paddy mulcahy</a>

POST-PUNK PODGE — HEAVENLY TONES

<a href="http://postpunkpodgeandthetechnohippies.bandcamp.com/track/heavenly-tones">Heavenly Tones by Post Punk Podge &amp; The Technohippies</a>

POWPIG — POWPIG/JUNIOR BROTHER

<a href="http://outonastrangebrew.bandcamp.com/album/powpig-junior-brother">PowPig/Junior Brother by Out On A Strange Brew</a>

VAN PANTHER — OVERCAST

<a href="http://vanpanther.bandcamp.com/album/overcast">Overcast by Van Panther</a>

WE COME IN PIECES — STOP THE ROT

<a href="http://wecomeinpieces1.bandcamp.com/album/stop-the-rot">Stop The Rot by WE COME IN PIECES</a>

WINDINGS — THIS IS FINE/BUSY MIND (released today)

<a href="http://windings.bandcamp.com/album/this-is-fine-busy-mind">This Is Fine/Busy Mind by windings</a>

VARIOUS ARTISTS — HOW BAZARR