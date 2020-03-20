Looking for new music? Support some of the best acts in Limerick

Fintan Walsh

Fintan Walsh

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

CREDIT: Bandcamp.com

LIKE ME, the cabin fever of being in home isolation and extensive social distancing has probably left you with a compulsive yearning to binge-watch Netflix, read a few chapters of that book you have been procrastinating about, and find new music to keep yourself somewhat sane. 

Well, there's good news. We are compiling a hand-picked list of all the music by some of Limerick's most celebrated musicians today and to promote their latest work. 

It's also good news for musicians as Bandcamp has waived its royalty fee of 15% for today alone, which means if you purchase a digital copy or merchandise by one of our local artists on this site, that's an extra bit of moolah to help our culture and arts sector stay afloat during this precarious time. 

In alphabetical order, here are some of the artists you should consider supporting today. Not on the list? Get in touch!

ANNA'S ANCHOR — EVERYBODY'S WELCOME

CASVETTES — IMPOSTER SYNDROME

CITRUS FRESH — SMILE

CLERK 5 — POPSTARR

CRUISER — MOB WIFE (Split EP)

EMMA LANGFORD — SOWING ACORNS

FOX JAW — BREATHE IN THE STRANGE

GOD KNOWS — WHO'S ASKING?

HAZEY HAZE — IS MISE

HEY RUSTY — LADY'S LANE 

HIS FATHER'S VOICE — IN THE SHADE

HOODMAN BLIND — HOODMAN BLIND

JABRO — STERILIZED EMOTIONS

KING PALLAS — THE DEAD (Voted Limerick Song of the Year 2019)

KODU — MAYA 

MURLI — THE INTANGIBLES

PADDY MULCAHY — HOW TO DISAPPEAR

POST-PUNK PODGE — HEAVENLY TONES 

POWPIG — POWPIG/JUNIOR BROTHER

VAN PANTHER — OVERCAST

WE COME IN PIECES — STOP THE ROT 

WINDINGS — THIS IS FINE/BUSY MIND (released today)

VARIOUS ARTISTS — HOW BAZARR