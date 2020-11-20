Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Richardsons Foods, Limerick

This has truly been a challenging year, and particularly for everyone related to the hospitality sector. We are working harder than ever at supporting all our customers who have been able to keep trading and we wish all food businesses a speedy return to “normality”. As an Irish family business, every order you place with Richardsons is helping us to keep going and to sustain us through these difficult times. Sincere thanks for all your wonderful support! We’re continually reviewing and trying to improve our service to better serve you, our customer. I am delighted to confirm we are re-opening our Retail Greengrocery at our premises in Eastway, Ballysimon. This is to facilitate our customers who wish to drop in and pick up fresh ingredients, as well as a more personalised collection point for our many on-line Click & Collect customers. I’m inviting you to come in and check out our great value on tasty, healthy fresh produce and ingredients. In addition to supporting us directly, you’ll also be supporting our community of local Irish growers and fresh food producers. That way, your shopping with Richardsons has everyone winning! Thanks again for all your support! Take care and keep healthy! Matthew Richardson

Matthew Stephens Jewellers, Limerick

Matthew Stephens is a well known name within the diamond industry and beyond as we are synonymous with quality and elegance. Having an onsite goldsmith and gemmologist our store has a strong diamond heritage and loyal customer base. We have a wide range of fine diamond bridal jewellery to delight as we continue to successfully nurture our bridal collection.

Tuscany Bistro, Castletroy and Ballina

Tuscany Bistro, a third-generation family-run group of Irish Italian restaurants based in Limerick decided to turn their time during the first Covid-19 lockdown into something positive, which kick started a new business idea that has now evolved into a new shop concept. They now offer a range of Christmas-themed DIY home cooking kits and hampers. Tuscany Bistro’s DIY Kits have proven to be very popular with consumers, adding a fun and innovative side to the business.

Sabrina Amodeo, Owner of Tuscany Bistro, commented: “Adapting to the new normal has been an interesting experience, but we are learning every day. A huge part of this adaption was how we could get Tuscany’s food and drinks to our customers in a safe way, whilst still giving them the true Tuscany experience. The time during lockdown definitely made us realise how precious time was. We thought that our DIY kits would create some fun memories in the kitchen, while enabling our customers to enjoy Tuscany’s favourite dishes in an easy way.”

Hennessy Butchers, Kilfinane

5th Generation, traditional Butchers. Contact us for our best Christmas Specials.

The Corner house, Main Street, Kilfinane County Limerick.

Phone: 063 91457

Early Bird Dry Cleaning, Dooradoyle

