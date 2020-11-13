Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Early Bird Dry Cleaning, Dooradoyle

Website: earlybirddrycleaningandlaundry.com

Bastemelli Takeaway, Raheen

Serving fresh fish and chips, burgers, southern fried chicken, pizzas and more to the lovely folk of Raheen and further afield. Try our Mix 'n' Match Deals - any 2 for only €10, choose from 1/4lb burger, chicken wrap, hot dog, fish supper, whiting meal or snack box! - Phone (061) 300206

Website: bastianellis.ie

Connolly Menswear

Our website is updated daily with your favorite brands & collections. For enquiries call 061 410324. Click & Collect available.

Website: connollyman.com

Arise Counselling, Henry Street, Limerick

Arise Counselling offers safe, confidential, professional support to anyone who has been experiencing difficulties in life, who might feel confused or lost or in emotional pain. The service is offered in English and Polish in person or online. For more information contact Patricia Garbowska by phone (085 1243220) or by emailing counsellingpat@gmail.com

Website: arise-counselling.com

Rory O'Donnell Physical Therapy

A registrant on the CORU register of Physiotherapists Rory is also a member of the Irish Association of Physical Therapists (I.A.P.T.) and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Health Science and a Diploma in Physical Therapy from the Institute of Physical Therapy.

Having worked in Dublin for a number of years, in 2013 Rory returned to his native Limerick to set up his Physical Therapy clinic in Annacotty. Over the years he has worked with a wide range of clients, from the elite sports person to the self-confessed couch potato and most in-between.

Website: rodpt.ie/

Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.