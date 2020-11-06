Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Greenhills Christmas Shop

Our online Christmas shop is now open

Website: greenhillsgroup.com/

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

Adapted Living

Due to the present Coronavirus / Covid–19 outbreak we are working with restricted access and working conditions. We we are still open and we will supply and deliver products, items, services etc.

Website: www.adaptedliving.ie

Facebook: click here

Cosy Fill Insulation

Thinking of insulating your home? Up to €6,000* grant available. Save up to 40% on heating costs per year. Call today for a no obgliation quote. Aidan 086 159 4112

Website: www.cosyfill.ie

Facebook: click here

*Subject to eligability, terms & conditions apply

Gaswork.ie

Gaswork.ie is a family run business. We specialise in installing, servicing and repairing gas boilers in Limerick city and surrounding counties. We also provide general heating/plumbing and gas repairs and installations.

The core values and ethos of the company is respect for our clients and each other. We're only as good as our last job. Community is at the heart of gaswork.ie. We were honoured to have been available to take part in the recent program for RTÉ - DIY SOS. What a rewarding project to have been a part of. Our growing team is David McMahon, Tony Murphy and Robert O'Grady all qualified plumbers and RGI registered engineers. Alongside, them is the talented Dean Territt in the final year of his apprenticeship.

Website: gaswork.ie

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

Top Pizza, Limerick

Call us for delivery on (061) 313 831

Website: toppizza.ie

Facebook: click here

Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.