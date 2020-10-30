Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Mother Macs

Growlers will be available at Mother Macs Thursday to Saturday| 4pm to 7pm. Check out our ADVENT BEER CALENDAR, filled with 34 Irish & Local Beers. Perfect Christmas present

Website: mothermacs.ie/

Cois Sionna Desmond Credit Union

Cois Sionna Desmond Credit Union connected by a 'common bond' based on the area they live in, the occupation they work in, or the employer they work for, who save together and lend to each other at a fair and reasonable rate of interest. Credit unions offer members the chance to have control over their own finances by making their own savings work for them. Cois Sionna Desmond Credit Union is owned by its members — the people who save with it and borrow from it.

Website: csdcu.ie

Feenagh Oil

Competitive prices and quality service. We sell Home Heating Oil, Agricultural and Road Diesel, family run and est. since 1983.

Website: feenaghoil.com

Limerick & District Credit Union

Limerick & District Credit Union is connected by a 'common bond' based on the area they live in, the occupation they work in, or the employer they work for, who save together and lend to each other at a fair and reasonable rate of interest. Limerick & District Credit Union offer members the chance to have control over their own finances by making their own savings work for them. Every credit union is owned by its members — the people who save with it and borrow from it. Limerick & District Credit Union exist only to serve members — not to profit from their needs. Surplus income generated is returned to the members by way of a dividend and/or is directed to improved or additional services for members. Members' savings are used to fund loans to other credit-worthy members of the credit union. So, the money in a credit union always remains in the local community or 'common bond' that the credit union serves.

Website: mylimerickcu.ie

Dtops & Tiles

Detail & Precision in every part of your home. Let us help you to chose the beautiful details you deserve in your home or business

Website: dtops.ie

Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.