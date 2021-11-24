Search

24 Nov 2021

SLIDESHOW: Supporters enjoy Irish St Leger semi finals in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE much anticipated semi finals of the Matchbook Betting Exchange Irish St Leger didn’t disappoint last Saturday night in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Allforthebest and Russian Glory raced to victory in their respective semi finals.

Owned by the H-D-J syndicate, Wexford, Allforthebest hit the ground running in the opening semi-final and he led Priceless Blake into the opening turn. In pursuit was both Ballymac Wild and Fast Fit Paddy, while Part Blake sat in fifth with Boylesportsbingo, after totally missing the start, occupying the rear of the field at the opening corner.

It was all about the two stamina stars in front however, as quite a buckle developed between both Allforthebest and Priceless Jet with just a length separating the duo down the back straight. In a fantastic battle up front, it was Allforthebest who pulled out all the stops to deny the gallant Priceless Jet.

The time for Allforthebest, who was available at attractive odds of 6/1, was a fast 29.64. Priceless Jet a neck back in second with ten and a half lengths back to Part Blake in third.

If the opening semi-final proved a closely run affair, the second semi-final was anything but as Russian Glory did what he has been doing throughout the Classic thus far.

Trained in Golden for Graham Holland, Justin & Pat Muldoon's exciting young tracker quickly took control of the contest. Russian Glory ran a brilliant second turn to open a two-length lead and the November 19’ whelp was well on his way to making it six wins from just eight career starts.

Showing his usual acceleration down the back straight, quite a buckle was ensuing in behind as both Ballymac Merlin and Deerjet Sydney were matching one another stride for stride in their bid to get on terms with the youngster out in front.

Strong upfront and always in control, Russian Glory kept on powerfully to deny Pat Buckley's Deerjet Sydney, by two and a half lengths, in 29.46, with three and a half lengths back to Ballymac Merlin in third.

