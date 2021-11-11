SLIDESHOW: Successful weekend at the Regional Coursing meeting

LIMERICK'S Regional Coursing Meeting was held last weekend.
And, there were plenty local winners.
The Ned Quinn Memorial All Age Cup went to Faha Wonder for Liam Mann and trainer Pat Curtin.
Josephine Quinn and family were on hand to make the presentation to the winning connections.
The Regional Derby Trial Stake (2020 whelps) was won by Poxy George for owner Dave O'Connell and trainer Johnny Lenihan.
Richie Quinn made the presentation to the winning connections.
Photographer Denis O'Brien was on hand to capture some highlights of the weekend meeting.
