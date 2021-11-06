Search

06/11/2021

SLIDESHOW: Limerick Primary Schools take part in annual hurling blitz in Ardscoil Ris

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ARDSCOIL RIS hosted their annual Primary Schools hurling blitz this Tuesday.

Started in 2007, the blitz brings together primary schools hurling teams from within the catchment area of the North Circular Road secondary school.

All was organised by Ardscoil Ris Transition Year students, in conjunction with teachers, as part of their GAA Future Leaders Programme.

Almost 20 matches took place in Na Piarsaigh GAA grounds in Caherdavin.

Lisnagry NS defeated Ballybrown in the final, while Cratloe NS won the Shield Final.

Ardscoil Ris Principal Tom Prendergast was on hand to make the presentations.

Limerick Leader photographer Adrian Butler was on hand to capture some of the school teams and action.

