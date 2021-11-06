SLIDESHOW: Limerick Primary Schools take part in annual hurling blitz in Ardscoil Ris

ARDSCOIL RIS hosted their annual Primary Schools hurling blitz this Tuesday.
Started in 2007, the blitz brings together primary schools hurling teams from within the catchment area of the North Circular Road secondary school.
All was organised by Ardscoil Ris Transition Year students, in conjunction with teachers, as part of their GAA Future Leaders Programme.
Almost 20 matches took place in Na Piarsaigh GAA grounds in Caherdavin.
Lisnagry NS defeated Ballybrown in the final, while Cratloe NS won the Shield Final.
Ardscoil Ris Principal Tom Prendergast was on hand to make the presentations.
Limerick Leader photographer Adrian Butler was on hand to capture some of the school teams and action.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.