25/10/2021

SLIDESHOW: Ireland national side visit Mungret Regional to mark anniversary of the club

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

The Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s took time away from their camp to visit local club, Mungret Regional FC, as guests at their 50th Anniversary celebrations.

The team traveled to the club's home grounds and joined players, club officials, local delegates and parents to celebrate on the club’s monumental day. FAI President Gerry McAnaney was joined by Limerick Deputy Lord Mayor, Sarah Kiely at the well attended event.

The WU19 players enjoyed the club players' blitz’, from underage up to senior level, and acted as fantastic pitch-side support for all. The local community congratulated the team on their immense spirit and skillset, many of which were in attendance at the UEFA Women's Under-19 European Qualifiers earlier in the week. Parents and club officials thanked the team for acting as role models for children at grassroots level.

The team signed autographs and took photographs with those in attendance. Wexford Youths star and captain of the team, Della Doherty, presented a signed jersey on behalf to congratulate Mungret Regional FC on their success. In return, Mungret Regional FC presented Doherty with a club pennant and pins for the Ireland squad.

Dave Connell's team will now switch their focus back to qualifying with a game against Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon.
 

UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships Round 1
Tuesday, October 26 | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland | KO 13:00 | Markets Field

