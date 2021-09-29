SLIDESHOW: Young Munster RFC Golf Classic at Castletroy Golf Club

YOUNG Munster RFC recently held their golf classic at Castletroy Golf Club.
The event was well supported with a large number of teams teeing it up at the renowned parkland layout.
On the playing pitch, Young Munster open their Energia All-Ireland League campaign this Saturday with a home game against Ballynahinch at Clifford Park, 2.30pm.
Kristan Geeson, O'Connell Avenue with his dogs, Mabel and Bruno, enjoying the new dog park at Mungret Park | PICTURES: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.