Limerick Cricket Club crowned double champions in final weekend of T20 leagues

It was a straight shootout for the Division Two title in Adare on Sunday as Dharmesh Patel skipped the Limerick 3rd XI into their winner-takes-all contest between themselves and UCC. In a weekend that saw cricket returning to dare after months of maintenance on the ground, there was the feel of a final yesterday afternoon as Patel’s side elected to field.

UCC however were not intimidated and got the better of Limerick in the opening exchanges, taking full advantage of the power-play and at one stage going at 10 runs an over. Limerick brought it back in the middle overs letting the ball do the work and picking up wickets at key intervals to not let any partnerships develop. Spinner Ramoji Alla and youngster Moshtaq Safi were able to capitalise on some loose batting as UCC battled hard to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Limerick conceded 32 extras in their 20 overs which gave the away side a fighting chance, setting a target of 134 for the Shannonsiders to chase.

Although losing Sri Teja early on, Limerick were able to add some stability to their batting with an impressive 74-run partnership for the second wicket bringing the home side up to 92-1 after 13 overs and in complete control of the contest. Skipper Patel couldn’t have asked for more from the respective pair of the in-form Sourabh Teke (37) and youngster Mosawar Sidiqi (36) as they kept up with the run rate whilst keeping wickets in hand, the exact sort of attitude needed to calm the nerves as the target neared.

But UCC weren’t finished yet, and in two overs, the game turned completely on its head. The away side, who looked dead and buried, picked up four wickets in just nine balls to leave Limerick on 96-5 and left to expose the tail. In doing so, UCC continued to pick up wickets whilst Limerick chipped away at the total, both sides now looking equally poised to snatch victory. With the dismissal of Moshtaq Safi at the end of the seventeenth over, the end of the game was set for a thrilling finish; Limerick needing 12 runs off the final 12 deliveries and UCC just one wicket shy of claiming an unlikely win. Against the odds, the final two Limerick batsmen Mirhamza Ahmedzai and Shaoib Zazai got over the line with the latter scoring two crucial boundaries to seal the game for Limerick and retain the Division Two trophy for the club. It was an achievement that looked so comfortable so long in the campaign and this game alone but Limerick were able to hold their nerve-just!

RESULT | Munster Division Two T20 League.

We defeated UCC by 1 wicket.

UCC: 133-10 off 20 overs.

Ramoji Alla 3-21

Dharmesh Patel 2-19

Limerick: 135-9 off 19.3 overs.

Sourabh Teke 37

Mosawer Sidiqi 36



Limerick also claimed the Division Three title to add a second piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet on Saturday afternoon when Prithiv Mohan’s side ran out comfortable victors against Waterford. It was Mohan’s first piece of silverware in his debut season as an LCC captain, his side finished with a 100% winning record from their campaign not losing a single match.

RESULT | Munster Division Three T20 League.

We defeated Waterford by 6 wickets.

Waterford: 128-6 off 20 overs.

Mirhamza Ahmedzai 2-21

Prithiv Mohan 2-24

Limerick: 132-4 off 16.2 overs.

Kumar Divyesh 30*

PrasannaKanagaratenam 24



Limerick 2nd XI finished their campaign on a high with an 8-wicket over Midleton in the first game in Adare, John Daly the pick of the bowlers for Ajay Hari’s side who would have hoped for a slightly higher finish than 5th in the T20 campaign, however their attention must turn to the 45 over league which kicks off next Saturday away to Midleton.

Zaheer Udin almost won his team the game single-handedly against Lismore on Saturday for the Limerick 6th XI, his maiden half-century for the club (50*) gave his team a fighting chance, they would ultimately lose by the small margin of three wickets as they finished in fourth place in the Division Three T20 league.

Limerick’s 1st XI went down to Cork Harlequins in disappointing fashion yesterday as they could only set a target of 164 with the bat which Quins chased down without any danger. Limerick are now without a win in their opening two games of the Premier League but have the opportunity to bounce back next weekend against Midleton in Adare on Sunday.

RESULT | Munster Premier League.

We lost to Cork Harlequins by 6 wickets yesterday.

Limerick: 164 all out off 36.5 overs.

Hashir Sultan 61

Arslan Anwar 20

Cork Harlequins: 166-4 off 32 overs.

Prabhanshu Kamal 2-26

Arslan Anwar 2-32

Limerick’s u13 side got their league campaign off to a flying start when they beat Cork County by 4 wickets in the Mardyke on Sunday morning. They had the uphill battle of chasing 127 with the bat after the home side had some steady partnerships. Limerick however were electric in the field, accumulating six run outs whilst Yousaf Ramay, Robert McCutcheon and Rian Shah picked up one wicket a piece. Zaki Khalid took control of the Limerick innings and lead from the front with a commanding 27*, he was well supported by Eshan Tanveer at the other end who made 15* as the two steered the ship home and take all points back to Limerick