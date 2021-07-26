Opening date set for Limerick’s International Rugby Experience

It has been confirmed this morning that Limerick’s 30,000 sq. ft International Rugby Experience will open its doors in Autumn 2022.

At a cost of €30 million, the project is funded by the JP McManus Charitable Entities, and it is envisaged the centre will attract 100,000 visitors per annum.

The latest “behind the scenes” photographs and interior and exterior images have also been released, showing the beauty and scale of the development at 40-41 O’Connell St., in the heart of Limerick city.

The pictures showcase the architectural work of world-renowned Niall McLaughlin Architects, and an interactive interior exhibition space designed and curated by London based Event Communications.

The Experience spaces will form a linear journey through the building, taking visitors from the grass roots of rugby, through training, the importance of determination and skill, the role of the wider team, culminating in the greatest rugby moments on the international stage.



An array of rugby legends will feature in the Experience including Dan Carter, Maggie Alphonsi, Willie John McBride, Joy Neville and Nigel Owens with many more names set to be released over the coming months.

This is a global celebration of rugby, the stories of amateur and professional era figures and their fascinating journeys. There will be six main experience spaces, each with a different character and proposition. The stories in each space are underpinned by the World Rugby values of Passion, Discipline, Integrity, Solidarity and Respect. As visitors ascend through the building they will learn about each value and its importance to the game.



The seven-storey building is one of the most exciting designs ever proposed for Limerick city and will be a 21st century, digitally interactive rugby experience. The finished project will also include spaces for the community to enjoy and for businesses to meet.

Also this morning a brand-new website has also been launched at www. internationalrugbyexperience. com – this will continue to be populated with information as the opening date draws closer, and it is envisaged that a ticket booking system will be live on the website in 2022.



International Rugby Experience CEO, Barry Hannon, said the new development can only help to enhance the Mid-West’s appeal to overseas visitors: “We are excited about bringing this fun, family friendly, interactive experience to life in the heart of Limerick city. The sport of rugby union has many unique stories to tell and we are eagerly anticipating expressing them in a state of the art, audio visual, interactive form.

“The Experience will appeal to avid rugby fans, future fans and family fun-seekers alike as there is truly something for everyone due to the sheer quality of the exhibition, curated by Event Communications. The architectural magnificence of the building will be an attraction in itself and we are looking forward to it living in the city centre and complementing the broad tourism offering Limerick already exhibits.”