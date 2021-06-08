Limerick's Quinn releases 'Drawn Game' Volume 2

Reporter:

Donn O'Sullivan

Limerick's own Damien Quinn is back, this time with a sensational new book, The Drawn Game, Issue 2 and its all for charity.

The Drawn Game is an illustrated look at Gaelic Games, totaling 96 pages featuring artwork from 25 incredible artists and conversations with legends from the world of Hurling, Camogie and Gaelic Football. 

Issue 02 includes some brilliant interviews with; Jamie Wall, John Mullane, Michael Murphy, Jacqui Hurley, Yellowbelly, Will O'Donoghue, Emma Duffy, Sinead Goldrick, The Wild Swans, Jamesie O'Connor, David Brady, Conor McCann, Sarah Dervan, Colin O' Riordan & TJ Ryan. 

Proceeds from the sale of each book are going to help support Pieta House and Samaritans. 

Pieta House support people and communities in crisis and those suffering from mental health issues, by providing freely accessible and professional services. Samaritans volunteers respond to around 10,000 calls for help. They are there for anyone who’s struggling to cope, who need someone to listen without judgement or pressure. Samaritans are not only for the moment of crisis, but also for taking action to prevent the crisis.


The book is available to order today, so make sure to get yourself a copy.

