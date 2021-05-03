SLIDESHOW: Gritty Treaty Utd push Peamount hard in WNL before losing out

TREATY United produced a hugely spirited display before losing out 3-0 to high-flying Peamount United in the Women's National League at Jackman Park on Sunday afternoon.

While Treaty have picked up one point in their opening five WNL fixture, Peamount have won their four opening league fixtures and indeed each of their last 11 Women's National League games.

Niall Connolly's Treaty side, on the back of a tenacious showing in the second half of their previous league fixture away to Galway WFC, made leaders Peamount work for this victory as they defended brilliantly for long periods.

While Michaela Mitchell was needed to be on full alert between the posts for the home team, it was Peamount goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon who had to pull off a big save to deny Aoife Horgan early on.

Frustrated at not being able to break through, Peamount mixed up their approach and eventually got their goal through a long-range strike from Sadhbh Doyle following a short corner.

Two quick goals from Áine O'Gorman and Eleanor Ryan-Doyle put the champions in command, even though Jemma Slattery went close for Treaty who can take a lot of positives from their overall display.